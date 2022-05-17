A dozen independent newcomers elected to Lebanon parliament - Reuters tally of official results

A dozen independent freshmen MPs won seats in Lebanon's parliament, official results showed on Tuesday, in a breakthrough reflecting public anger at the country's financial collapse and lack of accountability for the Beirut port blast of 2020.

The newcomers, who won seats from different sects across various districts, chipped away at the hold that established parties had on the 128-member parliament.

