2 terrorists killed in Pak's tribal district bordering Afghanistan

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 17-05-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 13:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two terrorists were killed in an operation by security forces in Pakistan's northwest tribal district bordering Afghanistan, the Army said in a statement on Tuesday.

Both of them were members of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Security forces and terrorists exchanged fire last night in the Boya area of North Waziristan district during which the two militants, identified as Rasheed alias Jabir and Abdul Salam alias Chamtoo, were killed, the statement said.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed militants, it said, adding that the two had been actively involved in terrorist activities in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

