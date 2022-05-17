Left Menu

India to allow wheat shipments awaiting customs clearance - govt

India will allow overseas wheat shipments awaiting customs clearance, the government said on Tuesday, allowing some relaxation in exports after New Delhi banned overseas sales of the staple on Saturday.

India will also allow wheat exports to Egypt, the statement said.

