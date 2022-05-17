Left Menu

Maha: Man commits suicide claiming to be unhappy with wife

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 17-05-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 14:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 24-year-old man allegedly hanged himself at his home in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, claiming that he was unhappy with his wife, police said on Tuesday. Samadhan Sable, a resident of Mukundnagar, was found hanging at his home on Monday, an official from Mukundwadi police station said.

''A suicide note was recovered from the man's room, in which he has claimed that his wife couldn't drape a saree properly, couldn't walk or talk properly,'' said Bramha Giri, in-charge of Mukundwadi police station.

The man had gotten married six months ago to a woman who was six years older to him, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

