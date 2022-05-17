Hezbollah and allies win 62 seats in Lebanon parliament, losing 2018 majority - Reuters tally

Hezbollah and allies who support its armed presence have lost the parliamentary majority they held since 2018 in Lebanon, according to a Reuters tally of official results released on Tuesday, dealing a major blow to the heavily armed group.

Hezbollah, the Shi'ite Amal Movement, the Christian Free Patriotic Movement, and a number of other MPs considered supporting the group's armed presence in the country now hold around 62 seats, compared to 71 in the outgoing parliament.

A source allied to the group confirmed the number to Reuters.

