Russia's Lavrov says Finland, Sweden joining NATO makes 'no big difference'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Finland and Sweden joining NATO would probably make "not much difference" as the two countries had long participated in the alliance's military drills. "Finland and Sweden, as well as other neutral countries, have been participating in NATO military exercises for many years," Lavrov said. "NATO takes their territory into account when planning military advances to the East.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 14:20 IST
Russia's Lavrov says Finland, Sweden joining NATO makes 'no big difference'
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Image Credit: ANI

"NATO takes their territory into account when planning military advances to the East. So in this sense there is probably not much difference. Let's see how their territory is used in practice in the North Atlantic alliance."

"NATO takes their territory into account when planning military advances to the East. So in this sense there is probably not much difference. Let's see how their territory is used in practice in the North Atlantic alliance."

