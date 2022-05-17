Left Menu

Russia says talks with Ukraine are not going on 'in any form' - Ifax

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 14:34 IST
Russia says talks with Ukraine are not going on 'in any form' - Ifax
Russia and Ukraine are not holding talks "in any form", the Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko as saying on Tuesday.

"No, negotiations are not going on. Ukraine has practically withdrawn from the negotiation process," Interfax cited Rudenko as saying.

