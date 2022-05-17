Hindus, Muslims should ensure there's no bid to divide people on religious lines: Maha minister on Gynavapi mosque row

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday said members of the Hindu and Muslim communities should ensure there is no attempt made to divide people in the state into religious lines, and the atmosphere must be kept peaceful.

Walse Patil made the comment while responding to a question by reporters in connection with the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi city and reports of the tense situation there.

"The matter is pending before the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court will make a decision in that regard. The brothers and sisters from Hindu and Muslim communities should take care that there is no (bid to) divide people into religious lines (in Maharashtra)," the minister told reporters. The atmosphere in the state must be kept peaceful, he added. "The Maharashtra police are doing their job. They are keeping a tab on the situation," the minister said.

To another question on objectionable and controversial posts being made on social media, Walse Patil said users to observe restraint. "I won't say that there should be restrictions. But, social media users should observe restraint or there should be a mechanism to regulate it,'' he said. "I think imposing restrictions is like banning it (use of social media). Instead, some laws and mechanisms need to be prepared in the future. We will think about it," he said.

A commission tasked with the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi will on Tuesday seek additional time from a local court to submit its report as it is yet to be compiled, an official said earlier in the day.

The court had earlier asked the commission to submit the report by Tuesday.

On Monday, the court had ordered the sealing of a pond in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex after lawyers representing the Hindu petitioners said a Shivling was found there during the court-mandated videography survey.

However, a mosque management committee member disputed the claim, saying the object was part of the water fountain mechanism at the 'wazookhana' reservoir where devotees carry out ablutions before offering namaz.

The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and the court there is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)