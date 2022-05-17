Left Menu

UN rights office urges Iran to halt imminent execution of Swedish-Iranian academic

Updated: 17-05-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 15:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  United Kingdom
  • United Kingdom

The U.N. human rights office's spokesperson on Tuesday urged Iran to halt the imminent execution of Swedish-Iranian academic Ahmadreza Djalali and reverse his death sentence.

Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency has reported that Djalali, sentenced to death on charges of spying for Israel, would be executed by May 21.

