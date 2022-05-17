UN rights office urges Iran to halt imminent execution of Swedish-Iranian academic

The U.N. human rights office's spokesperson on Tuesday urged Iran to halt the imminent execution of Swedish-Iranian academic Ahmadreza Djalali and reverse his death sentence.

Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency has reported that Djalali, sentenced to death on charges of spying for Israel, would be executed by May 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)