UN rights office urges Iran to halt imminent execution of Swedish-Iranian academic
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 15:23 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The U.N. human rights office's spokesperson on Tuesday urged Iran to halt the imminent execution of Swedish-Iranian academic Ahmadreza Djalali and reverse his death sentence.
Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency has reported that Djalali, sentenced to death on charges of spying for Israel, would be executed by May 21.
