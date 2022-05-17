Russian parliament may ban swapping Ukraine's Azov fighters for Russian servicemen
Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 15:28 IST
The State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, is looking at banning the exchange of fighters from Ukraine's Azov regiment for Russian servicemen, a Telegram channel that airs Duma proceedings said on Tuesday.
TASS news agency quoted the speaker of the Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, as saying "Nazi criminals" should not be exchanged.
