Russian parliament may ban swapping Ukraine's Azov fighters for Russian servicemen

The State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, is looking at banning the exchange of fighters from Ukraine's Azov regiment for Russian servicemen, a Telegram channel that airs Duma proceedings said on Tuesday.

TASS news agency quoted the speaker of the Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, as saying "Nazi criminals" should not be exchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)