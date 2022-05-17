Scholz, Zelenskiy discuss military, humanitarian situation in Ukraine - spokesperson

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the military and humanitarian situation in Ukraine with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call, a spokesperson for Scholz said on Tuesday. "They were in agreement that a diplomatic negotiated settlement between Ukraine and Russia would require an immediate end to hostilities on the part of Russia and a withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine," the spokesperson said in a statement.

They also discussed ways to support Ukraine and agreed to continue to keep in close touch, the spokesperson said.

