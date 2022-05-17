Gujarat ATS nabs 4 accused in 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested four persons wanted in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, who were on the run for 29 years, officials said on Tuesday.

The four accused have been identified as Abu Bakar, Saiyad Qureshi, Mohammad Shoeb Qureshi and Mohammad Yusuf Ismail, all residents of Mumbai, they said.

They were nabbed from Sardarnagar area of Ahmedabad on May 12, following a specific tip-off on their whereabouts, Additional Director General of Police Amit Vishwakarma told reporters.

''To hide their real identity, they had prepared passports using forged documents. A preliminary probe established that these four are wanted in the 1993 Mumbai serial blast case,'' he said. ''As requested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the serial blasts case, the Interpol had also issued a Red Corner Notice against them,'' the official said. In March 1993, 12 serial blasts in Mumbai had killed 257 people and left over 1,400 others injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)