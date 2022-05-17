ARECA-COCONUT-PRICES

Following are Tuesday's Areca and Coconut prices.

Areca (per QTL) Old Supari : Rs 51,000 to Rs 54,500 model Rs 54,000 New Supari : Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000 model Rs 43,500 Koka : Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 model Rs24,500 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st qlty : Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000 model Rs 20,000 2nd qlty : Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 model Rs 13,000.

