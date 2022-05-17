Left Menu

UK's Sunak says will cut income taxes as soon as the public finances allow

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 17:08 IST
UK's Sunak says will cut income taxes as soon as the public finances allow
Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Image Credit:Twitter (@RishiSunak)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government wants to cut income taxes as soon as the public finances allow, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday.

"Our priority is to keep cutting taxes for those in work, including by cutting income taxes as soon as the public finances allow," Sunak said in parliament when asked about the government's plans to tackle the cost of living crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022