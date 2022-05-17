UK plans legislation to make changes to N. Ireland protocol - Truss
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 17:21 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday she intends to introduce legislation in the coming weeks to make changes to the Northern Ireland protocol, which was part of the Brexit divorce deal.
"I am announcing our intention to introduce legislation in the coming weeks to make changes in the protocol," she told parliament.
