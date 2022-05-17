Left Menu

UK plans legislation to make changes to N. Ireland protocol - Truss

17-05-2022
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday she intends to introduce legislation in the coming weeks to make changes to the Northern Ireland protocol, which was part of the Brexit divorce deal.

"I am announcing our intention to introduce legislation in the coming weeks to make changes in the protocol," she told parliament.

