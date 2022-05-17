Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court removes advocate commissioner Ajay Mishra
A Varanasi court, which had ordered the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex, Tuesday removed advocate commissioner Ajay Mishra on grounds of non-cooperation, an official said. The court also gave two more days to the commission to submit the survey report.
''Ajay Mishra, the advocate commissioner has been removed by the court,'' assistant advocate commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh told PTI.
Singh further said Mishra was removed on the grounds of non-cooperation.
