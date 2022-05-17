UK's planned bill to tweak N. Ireland protocol is legal, says Truss
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 17:44 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told lawmakers on Tuesday that her plan to introduce legislation to tweak the Northern Ireland protocol is legal according to international law.
"We are committed to upholding the rule of law. We're clear that this bill is legal in international law and we will set out the legal position in due course," Truss told parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Northern Ireland
- Truss
- Britain
- Liz Truss
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sinn Fein set for historic win in Northern Ireland election
Sinn Fein opens huge lead in Northern Ireland voting
Sinn Fein secures largest number of seats in Northern Ireland parliament
Sinn Fein on course for historic Northern Ireland election win
Sinn Fein says election win ushers in new era for Northern Ireland