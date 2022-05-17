Left Menu

UK's planned bill to tweak N. Ireland protocol is legal, says Truss

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 17:44 IST
UK's planned bill to tweak N. Ireland protocol is legal, says Truss
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told lawmakers on Tuesday that her plan to introduce legislation to tweak the Northern Ireland protocol is legal according to international law.

"We are committed to upholding the rule of law. We're clear that this bill is legal in international law and we will set out the legal position in due course," Truss told parliament.

