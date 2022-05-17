UK's planned bill to tweak N. Ireland protocol is legal, says Truss

Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told lawmakers on Tuesday that her plan to introduce legislation to tweak the Northern Ireland protocol is legal according to international law.

"We are committed to upholding the rule of law. We're clear that this bill is legal in international law and we will set out the legal position in due course," Truss told parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)