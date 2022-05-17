Left Menu

Britain proposes arbitration mechanism to replace ECJ role in N. Ireland

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 17:49 IST
Britain is proposing an alternative arbitration mechanism to replace the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Northern Ireland, foreign minister Liz Truss said on Tuesday.

"On the subject of the ECJ, our solution is to have an arbitration mechanism in place like we have in the TCA (EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement) rather than having the ECJ as the final arbiter," she told parliament.

