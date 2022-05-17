Left Menu

Two overground workers of LeT arrested in J-K's Budgam

Security forces on Tuesday arrested two overground workers of Lashkar-e-Taiba from Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Police, along with security forces, have arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-05-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 17:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces on Tuesday arrested two overground workers of Lashkar-e-Taiba from Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. ''Police, along with security forces, have arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam. Incriminating materials, explosives and ammunition were also recovered from their possession,'' a police spokesman said.

He said the security forces set up a checkpoint at Chandpora in Budgam and arrested the two terrorist associates, who were identified as Zahid Ahmad Sheikh and Sahil Bashir Dar.

''Incriminating materials of LeT, explosive material and ammunition, including one hand grenade, two pistol magazines and 15 AK-47 rounds, have been recovered from their possession,'' he added.

