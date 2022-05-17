Two overground workers of LeT arrested in J-K's Budgam
Security forces on Tuesday arrested two overground workers of Lashkar-e-Taiba from Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Police, along with security forces, have arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam.
- Country:
- India
Security forces on Tuesday arrested two overground workers of Lashkar-e-Taiba from Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. ''Police, along with security forces, have arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam. Incriminating materials, explosives and ammunition were also recovered from their possession,'' a police spokesman said.
He said the security forces set up a checkpoint at Chandpora in Budgam and arrested the two terrorist associates, who were identified as Zahid Ahmad Sheikh and Sahil Bashir Dar.
''Incriminating materials of LeT, explosive material and ammunition, including one hand grenade, two pistol magazines and 15 AK-47 rounds, have been recovered from their possession,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sahil Bashir Dar
- Chandpora
- Jammu
- AK-47
- Zahid Ahmad
- Lashkar-e-Taiba
- Budgam
- Kashmir
ALSO READ
J&K's first public bicycle-sharing system set to be launched in Jammu
Mercury on decline in Jammu as MeT predicts end to heat wave
J-K: State Investigating Agency files chargesheet against three Pak based terrorists in Jammu
Rain-related incidents kill two in Jammu, national highway closed
Over 10 roadside kiosks removed in anti-encroachment drive in Jammu