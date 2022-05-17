Tunisia military court jails 4 lawmakers from dissolved parliament, lawyer says

A Tunisian military court on Tuesday issued prison sentences to four lawmakers from the country's dissolved parliament, including Saif Eddine Maklouf, a prominent opponent of President Kais Saied, their lawyer told Reuters.

Makhlouf, head of the conservative Karama Party, and three other party members were charged with assaulting policemen last year. The military court issued 5-month prison sentences for Makhlouf and Nidhal Saoudi and 3-month terms for Mohamed Affas and Meher Zid.

