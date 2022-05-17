Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya visits Jordan for enhanced cooperation in fertilizer sector

"The Government led by Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is a pro-poor and pro-farmer Government and is committed to providing assured supply of fertilisers to the farmers. There is no shortage of fertilisers in the country". This was stated by the Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, here today.

"We have taken proactive steps to ensure adequate supply to the farmers ahead of the Kharif season both with ramping up domestic production and partnerships with other countries", he added.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, a high-level delegation led by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya visited Jordan from 13th to 15th May 2022 with the objective of securing fertilizers and raw materials, both for the short and long term. This strategically important visit came against the backdrop of the ongoing global fertilizer crisis.

Dr Mandaviya stated that the Jordan visit proved to be path-breaking in terms of ensuring supply of Phosphatic and Potassic fertilisers to India. MOUs were signed with Jordan Phosphate Mining Company (JPMC) for supplies of 30 LMT Rock Phosphate, 2.50 LMT DAP, 1 LMT phosphoric acid for the current year with the Indian public, cooperative and private sector companies. India has also signed a long term MOU for 5 years with Jordan for annual supplies of 2.75 LMT of MoP which will uniformly increase every year up to 3.25 LMT, he added. "These supplies will be crucial for assured fertiliser supply for the ensuing cropping seasons in India", the Union Minister highlighted.

During the meetings Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya mentioned Jordan as India's preferred partner for the fertilizer sector. Given that the two countries have a long history of trade relationships and people-to-people contact, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the need to strengthen this association especially during these challenging times for the fertilizer sector. With a thrust to secure additional quantities for the Indian market, Jordan was requested to take the lead in announcing India specific terms for supply of fertilizers and to consider additional production capacities in Jordan with India as a target prime market. Both sides agreed that there are tremendous opportunities to work together in areas of Fertilizers, Agriculture and Health.

The Indian delegation led by the Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers visited the JPMC mines and Phosphoric Acid production facilities set up by JIFCO and Indo-Jordan Company. The delegation was warmly greeted by all the Indian engineers and labour force working in these facilities. They appreciated the visit by the Minister which has been first of its kind and will go a long way in increasing their morale while working on the foreign soil.

The delegation also visited Arab Potash headquarters where the Union Minister was warmly received by Chairman, President & CEO. A presentation on current status and future plans up to the year 2058 regarding extraction of MOP from the Dead Sea was made by the Arab Potash officials. It was mentioned Jordan is allocating almost 25% of their production of MOP to India. While appreciating efforts by Arab Potash, Dr Mandaviya stressed the need to increase the supplies of MOP to India at reasonable rates.

Jordan highlighted their keenness for further investments in Jordan, especially by Indian companies. While appreciating the experience of existing joint ventures with IFFCO and equity partnerships of companies like IFFCO & IPL in JPMC, it was recognized that the Indian partners are strategic partners which have contributed all possible technical, financial, and marketing support in promoting capacity building within Jordan. This was acknowledged as one of the reasons for the turnaround of JPMC. With this experience, the Jordan Minister mentioned that not only the Indian investment is welcomed but it will also be given priority treatment in Jordan.

As for specific incentives on the trade front, Jordan appreciated that India being the largest buyer of phosphatic and potassic fertilizers, preferential treatment would be given. Both sides agreed to work on this aspect and draw a clear roadmap through the Joint Committee in a time-bound manner. They agreed to constitute a Joint Committee to look into secured short / long term fertilizer supplies, fresh investments, new JVs etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)