SC agrees to hear plea challenging Delhi HC order granting interim relief to Sahara Group

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the plea challenging the Delhi High Court order which granted relief to Sahara Group. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said that it will list the plea filed by Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SIFO) challenging a Delhi High Court order staying the investigation into nine companies related to the Sahara Group.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the plea before the Court. The Delhi High Court on December 13, 2021, granted interim relief to respondents Sahara Housing Investment Corporation Limited and others by staying the operation, implementation and execution of the investigation orders dated October 31, 2018, and October 27, 2020, passed by the Central Government and also stayed all subsequent actions and proceedings initiated pursuant thereof including coercive proceedings and look out notices issued against the respondents.

The petitioner SFIO has filed the petition against the order of the High Court of Delhi and said that the ground of urgency is that all action and proceedings undertaken under the orders dated October 31, 2018, and October 27, 2020, passed by the Central Government have stayed which seriously prejudice the ongoing investigations and proceedings which necessitated urgent listing of the captioned petitions. Therefore, the petitioner sought a stay on the Delhi HC order dated December 13, 2021. (ANI)

