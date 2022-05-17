4 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh held at Nepal border: Police

Four illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were arrested here while trying to cross over to Nepal, police said on Tuesday. The four Bangladeshi nationals were arrested at the district border with Nepal at Kakarhwa in the district by a joint team of police and Shashtra Seema Bal, Superintendent of Police Yashbir Singh said.

The arrests were made during checking at the international border, he added.

The arrested accused were identified as Russell Ahmed alias Zaman, Saim Bhuiyam, Shakib Ahmed Hussain and Mohd Najmul Hussain, the SP said.

All the accused have been arrested for being in India without having any valid travel documents in violation of the Foreigners Act.

