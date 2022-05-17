Left Menu

Iranian, Saudi foreign ministers to meet in Iraq soon - Fars news agency

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 17-05-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 18:33 IST
The Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers are expected to meet in Iraq soon, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported on Tuesday.

"Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan will meet in Iraq in the near future," an Iranian member of parliament told Fars news agency, adding the two would discuss bilateral issues such as the reopening of embassies and regional matters such as the Yemen crisis."

