White House confident NATO can reach deal on Swedish, Finnish membership
Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 18:54 IST
The Biden administration is confident NATO can reach consensus about bids by Sweden and Finland to join the organization, White house press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday, amid pushback from NATO member Turkey.
The remarks, made to reporters aboard Air Force One, echoed similar statements by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
