White House confident NATO can reach deal on Swedish, Finnish membership

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 18:54 IST
The Biden administration is confident NATO can reach consensus about bids by Sweden and Finland to join the organization, White house press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday, amid pushback from NATO member Turkey.

The remarks, made to reporters aboard Air Force One, echoed similar statements by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

