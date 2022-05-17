Left Menu

Macron told Israel's Bennett he is concerned about West Bank settlement plans

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-05-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 19:02 IST
French President Macron on Tuesday told Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett about his concerns over the country's latest announcements on settlements in the West Bank, the Elysee said in a readout after the two leaders' phone call.

Macron in the conversation also reiterated his determination to revive a nuclear deal between world powers and Iran, known as the JCPOA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

