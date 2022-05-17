Macron told Israel's Bennett he is concerned about West Bank settlement plans

French President Macron on Tuesday told Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett about his concerns over the country's latest announcements on settlements in the West Bank, the Elysee said in a readout after the two leaders' phone call.

Macron in the conversation also reiterated his determination to revive a nuclear deal between world powers and Iran, known as the JCPOA.

