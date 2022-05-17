Left Menu

MP: Man shoots girlfriend dead, kills self in Gwalior

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 17-05-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 19:09 IST
A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his girlfriend before shooting himself dead, as he was upset about the latter's betrothal to another man in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Murar area of the city on Monday night, when the 21-year-old woman, who was returning home from a market with her sister, was shot dead, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Rishikesh Meena said.

The man involved in the shooting was later identified as Girraj Katare, and he was found dead with bullet wounds in Gola Ka Mandir area on Tuesday morning, the official said.

The police found two pistols and a motorcycle from the spot, he said.

Investigations revealed that the woman was Katare's girlfriend and she had recently gotten engaged to another man, the official said.

A case under relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered in this regard, he added.

Giriraj's brother Dinesh Katare said that he had been upset after the woman got engaged to another man on April 21, and he had also helped her financially earlier, as they had been in a relationship.

