Surrendered Ukrainian fighters leave Azovstal steel works - Reuters witness
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 20:10 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
At least seven buses carrying surrendered Ukrainian fighters left the Azovstal steel works escorted by pro-Russian armed forces on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said.
Some of the Ukrainian fighters being transported did not appear to be wounded, the witness said. (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Guy Faulconbridge
- Azovstal
- pro-Russian
- Ukrainian
Advertisement