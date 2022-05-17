Mumbai: Man dies after being pushed during quarrel; two held

A 22-year-old man died of a head injury after he was allegedly pushed by two people during a petty argument in the eastern suburb of Mankhurd here, police said Tuesday.

The police on Monday arrested the two accused in connection with the incident that took place on May 15, an official from Mankhurd police station said.

The accused, Salman Sheikh (22) and Ganesh Reddy, were arguing with the victim Balaji Naidu over some issue, when they allegedly pushed him, causing him to fall and hit his head, he said.

The victim sustained severe head injury and died on the spot, he said.

The accused fled from the scene, following the incident. However, the police zeroed in on the duo based on the CCTV footage from the area, the official said.

The accused have been arrested under section 304 (culpable homicide but not amounting to murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)