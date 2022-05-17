The EU will not let Ukraine run out of equipment - EU's Borrell
Updated: 17-05-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 20:26 IST
The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that the bloc will not let Ukraine without military equipment as the war against Russia continues on its territory.
"The European Union will not let Ukraine run out of equipment," the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters in Brussels after a meeting of the bloc's defence ministers on Tuesday.
