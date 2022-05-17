Left Menu

EU top diplomat says if verified, Russia has suffered "impressive losses"

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-05-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 20:42 IST
The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that if numbers and reports are true, the Russian army has suffered "impressive losses" while invading Ukraine.

"I wouldn't dare to make an hypothesis about how long Russia can resist... If it is true that Russia has lost 15% of their troops since the beginning of the war, this is a world record of the lossses of an army invading a country," the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters in Brussels after a meeting of the bloc's defence ministers.

