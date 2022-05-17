Left Menu

Russian court fines Radio Liberty $153,459 -RIA

A Moscow court has fined U.S.-backed broadcaster Radio Liberty/Radio Free Europe 10 million roubles ($153,459) for not deleting "banned content," the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 21:02 IST
Russian court fines Radio Liberty $153,459 -RIA

A Moscow court has fined U.S.-backed broadcaster Radio Liberty/Radio Free Europe 10 million roubles ($153,459) for not deleting "banned content," the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday. Russia's communications watchdog blocked websites of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and some other foreign media in early March.

The total sum of the Russian fines to the broadcaster for not deleting some "banned content," including about what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, reached 55.8 million roubles, RIA added, citing the court. ($1 = 65.1640 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022