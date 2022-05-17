Left Menu

Ukrainian president and France's Macron discuss Ukraine's war with Russia

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 21:49 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he had a "long and meaningful" phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron about the war in Ukraine. "Told about the course of hostilities, the operation to rescue the military from Azovstal and the vision of the prospects of the negotiation process. Raised the issue of fuel supply to Ukraine," Zelenskiy said on Twitter.

"We also discussed defence support from France, preparation of the 6th package of (European Union) sanctions (against Russia), possible ways to export Ukrainian agricultural products. Held a substantive discussion of our application for the status of a candidate for EU membership."

