Russian investigators to question Ukrainian fighters who surrendered at Azovstal - TASS

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 22:09 IST
Russian investigative committee will question Ukrainian fighters who surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant in city of Mariupol, TASS news agency quoted the committee as saying on Tuesday.

The questioning will be done as part of the Russian investigation into what Moscow calls "criminal cases concerning Ukrainian regime crimes," TASS added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

