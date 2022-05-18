Dallas hair salon shooting suspect had delusions about Asians, police say

Authorities in Dallas said on Tuesday the man suspected of opening fire in a hair salon in the city's Koreatown and wounding three women of Asian descent harbored delusions about Asian people since having a car crash involving an Asian man two years ago. Police identified the gunman as Jeremy Theron Smith, 36, and said he has been charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Smith was booked early on Tuesday is being held in Dallas County jail.

The shooting is being investigated as a hate crime by the FBI along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas and the civil rights division of the U.S. Department of Justice. Police have said the shooter entered a hair salon in the Koreatown section of Dallas on Wednesday, opened fire and wounded the owner of the Hair World Salon, a stylist who worked there and a customer. All three were Korean women. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

