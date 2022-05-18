Morocco cancels COVID PCR tests for inbound travellers -statement
The Moroccan government said on Tuesday it has cancelled COVID-19 PCR test requirements for all incoming travellers.
Morocco has lifted all measures to contain the virus but kept an emergency decree in place allowing for reinstating restrictive measures in case of a surge in cases.
