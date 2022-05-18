Left Menu

Morocco cancels COVID PCR tests for inbound travellers -statement

Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 18-05-2022 02:00 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 01:44 IST
The Moroccan government said on Tuesday it has cancelled COVID-19 PCR test requirements for all incoming travellers.

Morocco has lifted all measures to contain the virus but kept an emergency decree in place allowing for reinstating restrictive measures in case of a surge in cases.

