Left Menu

Maharashtra: Two injured after chemical tanker overturns on Ghodbunder Road in Thane

Two persons were injured after a tanker filled with chemical overturned on Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane as the driver lost balance on its way to Ratnagiri in Gujarat, on Tuesday.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-05-2022 08:38 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 08:38 IST
Maharashtra: Two injured after chemical tanker overturns on Ghodbunder Road in Thane
EBA tanker overturned at Ghodbunder road in Maharashtra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were injured after a tanker filled with chemical overturned on Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane as the driver lost balance on its way to Ratnagiri in Gujarat, on Tuesday. According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, as soon as the tanker containing 10 tonnes of Ethyl Benzyl Aniline (EBA) chemical reached near Horizon Prime Hospital at Ghodbunder Road, the driver lost its control over the vehicle and the tanker rammed into a divider, resulting in its overturning in the middle of the road.

Due to its overturning, the chemical spilled over the road which led to huge traffic congestion over the Western Expressway Highway that connects National Highway 48 at Ghodbunder village. The tanker was removed after three hours of efforts of the fire brigade and police also reached the spot on time.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

 United States
2
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clashes; Golf-Woods back in PGA spotlight, Mickelson still in the shadows and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022