Road accident in Bhadohi leaves three dead
PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 18-05-2022 09:57 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 09:47 IST
An SUV collided with a truck here in the early hours of Wednesday, leaving three members of a marriage party dead and 15 others injured, police said.
The SUV was carrying a marriage party from Pakri village to Amvakhurd village when the accident took place, a police official said.
Locals rushed the injured to the Maharaja Balwant Singh Government Hospital in the district from where seven have been referred to a trauma centre in Varanasi. The condition of some of those referred to Varanasi is critical, the official said.
