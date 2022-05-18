Left Menu

Tajikistan starts 'anti-terror operation' near China, Afghan borders - RIA

The news agency said members of an "organized criminal group" had blocked a road linking Tajikistan and China to "destabilize the social and political situation" in the impoverished former Soviet republic, which hosts a Russian military base. The operation followed reports of clashes late last year between protesters and security forces in the provincial capital, Khorog, in which at least one protester was killed by police.

Reuters | Dushanbe | Updated: 18-05-2022 11:06 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 11:04 IST
Tajikistan starts 'anti-terror operation' near China, Afghan borders - RIA
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Tajikistan

Tajikistan has launched an "anti-terror operation" in its restive Gorno-Badakhshan province, which borders Afghanistan and China, Russia's RIA news agency cited the Tajik interior ministry as saying on Wednesday. The news agency said members of an "organized criminal group" had blocked a road linking Tajikistan and China to "destabilize the social and political situation" in the impoverished former Soviet republic, which hosts a Russian military base.

The operation followed reports of clashes late last year between protesters and security forces in the provincial capital, Khorog, in which at least one protester was killed by police. ]. The protesters demanded a retrial of an activist convicted for hostage-taking.

Dozens of people were killed in clashes between a domestic armed group and government forces in Gorno-Badakhshan in 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

 United States
2
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clashes; Golf-Woods back in PGA spotlight, Mickelson still in the shadows and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022