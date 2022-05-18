Left Menu

Parliamentary panel holds meeting for discussing railway connectivity to ports

Parliamentary Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture is scheduled to convene a meeting with the Railway Board Chairman and officers of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and the Ministry of Ports on the subject of 'Railway Safety and Rail Connectivity to Ports'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 11:08 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 11:08 IST
Parliamentary panel holds meeting for discussing railway connectivity to ports
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parliamentary Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture is scheduled to convene a meeting with the Railway Board Chairman and officers of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and the Ministry of Ports on the subject of 'Railway Safety and Rail Connectivity to Ports'. The meeting is scheduled at 11 AM in Parliament premises in which the Committee members will hear points of the Railway Board Chairman and the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety.

Besides, officers of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways have also been asked to be present in the meeting and put up their opinion before the panel on the subject 'Railway Safety and Rail Connectivity to Ports'. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture is led by its Chairman and BJP Member of Parliament T G Venkatesh.

Port-rail connectivity is a strategic element of port development, both in economic and competitive terms and to reduce negative externalities on people and the environment. Even though railways represent a tremendous opportunity to improve port competitiveness, their effectiveness varies according to the particular characteristics of each industry.

Geographical and economic aspects, industry structure, type of foreign trade and institutional structure are some of the factors influencing the successful implementation of Port-rail connectivity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

 United States
2
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clashes; Golf-Woods back in PGA spotlight, Mickelson still in the shadows and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022