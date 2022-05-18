Finland, Sweden submit application to join NATO
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 18-05-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 11:38 IST
Finland and Sweden formally applied to join the NATO alliance on Wednesday at allied headquarters, setting in motion an accession process that is expected to take only a few weeks.
Ratification of all 30 allied parliaments could take up to a year, diplomats say.
