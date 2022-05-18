Russian gas nominations for Slovakia jump, operator data shows
Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 12:06 IST
Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine rose on Wednesday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.
Nominations via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 876,619 megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Wednesday, up from 482,076 MWh per day on Tuesday, the data showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pelosi back in US Capitol after Ukraine trip
Moscow says 1,847 children among thousands transported from Ukraine to Russia
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine's foreign reserves resilient amid war shock -central bank head
US says military readiness unaffected by aid to Ukraine