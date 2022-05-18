Russian gas nominations for Slovakia jump, operator data shows

Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine rose on Wednesday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Nominations via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 876,619 megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Wednesday, up from 482,076 MWh per day on Tuesday, the data showed.

