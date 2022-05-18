Left Menu

ANI | Balasore (Odisha) | Updated: 18-05-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 12:37 IST
DRDO carries out successful maiden testfiring of Naval Anti-ship missile
Maiden firing of first indigenously developed Naval Anti- Ship Missile. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted the maiden flight test of the indigenously developed Naval Anti-ship missile launched from Seaking 42B Naval Helicopter from ITR Balasore in Odisha on Wednesday at 8:50 am. This firing is a significant step towards achieving self-reliance in niche missile technology and reaffirms the Indian Navy's commitment to indigenisation.

The mission has met all its objectives. It is the first indigenous air-launched Anti-ship missile system for Indian Navy. The missile followed the desired sea skimming trajectory and reached the designated target with high degree of accuracy, validating the control, guidance and mission algorithms.

All the sub-systems performed satisfactorily. The sensors deployed across the test range and near impact point tracked the missile trajectory and captured all the events. The missile employed many new technologies including an indigenously developed launcher for the helicopter. The missile guidance system includes state-of-the-art navigation system and integrated avionics. The flight test was witnessed by senior officers of DRDO and the Indian Navy.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and associated teams for the maiden developmental flight test and said that India attained a high level of capability in the indigenous design and development of missile systems. Secretary DD R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the efforts of the project team and congratulated the DRDO community for successfully proving mission objectives.

He also complimented the Indian Navy and Naval Flight Test Squadron for their support to the project and said that the system will strengthen offensive capability of Indian Navy. (ANI)

