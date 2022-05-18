China's foreign minister urges Japan not to 'team up' with U.S. against China
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-05-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 13:19 IST
- Country:
- China
As Japan prepares to host leaders from the United States, India, Australia, and Japan this week, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday that Japan's cooperation with the United States should not "provoke confrontation among camps".
Wang told his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi in a video call that talks about Japan and the United States "teaming up against China" has been rife and has created a "foul atmosphere", according to a statement on the foreign ministry website.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- Yoshimasa Hayashi
- Japan
- Wang Yi
- China
- India
- United States
- Japanese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China reports 6,074 new COVID cases on May 2, down from previous day
Chinese carrier sails through waters near Okinawa, Japan says
Chinese carrier sails through waters near Okinawa, Japan says
China reports 368 new local COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths
2 more survivors found 3 days after China building collapse