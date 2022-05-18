China's foreign minister urges Japan not to 'team up' with U.S. against China

As Japan prepares to host leaders from the United States, India, Australia, and Japan this week, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday that Japan's cooperation with the United States should not "provoke confrontation among camps".

Wang told his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi in a video call that talks about Japan and the United States "teaming up against China" has been rife and has created a "foul atmosphere", according to a statement on the foreign ministry website.

