Philippines' Marcos says China ties 'set to shift to higher gear' under his presidency

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 18-05-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 14:19 IST
Incoming Philippines president Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his country's relations with China will be expanded and shift to a higher gear under his administration, and Beijing had given assurances it would support his independent foreign policy.

Marcos in a statement said China President Xi Jinping had agreed to hold more comprehensive discussions of issues and also recognised his late father's role in opening diplomatic relations between the two countries.

