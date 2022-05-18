Philippines' Marcos says China ties 'set to shift to higher gear' under his presidency

Incoming Philippines president Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his country's relations with China will be expanded and shift to a higher gear under his administration, and Beijing had given assurances it would support his independent foreign policy.

Marcos in a statement said China President Xi Jinping had agreed to hold more comprehensive discussions of issues and also recognised his late father's role in opening diplomatic relations between the two countries.

