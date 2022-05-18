Companies should be incentivized to make green investments - UK trade minister
Reuters | London | Updated: 18-05-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 14:20 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Companies need to be incentivized and pushed to make green investments, British trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said on Wednesday.
"We need to do all we can to both incentivize and perhaps gently, you know, shove along, that this is what we expect and need them to be doing," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Anne-Marie Trevelyan
Advertisement