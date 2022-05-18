Heirs of SC land grantees to take its possession after 50 years

Heirs of five Scheduled Caste people who were granted four acres of land each in 1972 under the Karnataka Land Reforms Act will finally be able to enjoy the property after 50 years.

Two “affluent persons” claiming to be the tenants under these Scheduled Caste persons managed to obtain the occupancy rights of the entire 20 acres.

Fifty years later, the Karnataka High Court has directed the Deputy Commissioner to restore the lands to the heirs of the original grantees -- Munithimma, Varada, Muniswamy, Muniswamappa and Chikkagullonu -- within three months.

Over the five decades, the grantees and their legal heirs had fought the case in the Land Tribunal and before the authorities.

“Such cases also present stark reality of how the poor who are without any means of livelihood are further mired in the legal tangle which further expose such persons to answer difficult questions like – delay in approaching the authorities/High Court and the Supreme Court,” Justice R Devdas said in his recent judgment.

Four acres of land each was granted to Munithimma, Varada, Muniswamy, Muniswamappa and Chikkagullonu in Vishwanathapura village in Devanahalli in 1972 by the Deputy Commissioner under the Karnataka Land Reforms Act. Two persons -- Byrappa and Pillappa -- in 1976 claimed that they were tenants under the five original Schedule Caste grantees and sought occupancy rights in respect of the entire 20 acres. The Land Tribunal ruled in their favour in 1980. But this order was quashed by the High Court and the matter sent back to the Tribunal.

The Land Tribunal in another order in 1993 once again ruled in favour of the occupancy rights of the claimants. The challenge to this order in the High Court was dismissed in 1997.

The heirs of the original SC grantees approached the Assistant Commissioner under the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands) Act. Their claim was rejected. An appeal before the Deputy Commissioner was also dismissed.

The heirs of the original grantees then approached the High Court again in 2014.

In its recent judgment, the HC said, “This presents a classic case of how grant made by the sovereign power in favour of persons belonging to the depressed classes are being cornered and usurped by the rich and the influential.” Quashing the orders of the Land Tribunal, Assistant Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner, the High Court said, “Time and again the Apex Court has held that the laws and procedures should not become tools in the hands of the affluent to deprive the legitimate rights of the poor litigants.” The HC noted that the Tribunal had functioned in a “mechanical manner”.

It said, “The Land Tribunal had no authority to confer occupancy rights in favour of the respondents in respect of lands granted to the petitioners who belong to the Scheduled Caste community.” PTI COR GMS RS ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)