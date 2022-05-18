Left Menu

Two crushed to death by car

PTI | Seraikela | Updated: 18-05-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 15:47 IST
Two members of a family sleeping in the courtyard of their house were crushed to death by a car in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said Wednesday.

The victims were identified as Bhola Mukhi (55) and his son-in-law Rengta Mukhi (32).

A man had parked his car near the courtyard of the victim's house. While reversing the car, the man ran his vehicle over the two who were sleeping in the courtyard on Tuesday night, the police said.

The victims were rushed to a nearby health center but doctors declared them brought dead, they said.

The driver of the car was caught hold by the local people and handed over to the police.

