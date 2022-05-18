Sheena Bora murder case: Timeline

Following is the timeline of the Sheena Bora murder case in which her mother and prime accused Indrani Mukerjea was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Wednesday. April 24, 2012 - Sheena's employers receive her resignation letter, which, the CBI claimed later, was sent by her brother Mikhail after her death.

May 23, 2012 - Local police find a decomposed body in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The CBI later claimed it was Sheena's body.

August 21, 2015- Shyamvar Rai, Indrani Mukerjea's former driver, arrested by police for possession of illegal weapons. He tells the police about Sheena's killing three years earlier and Indrani's alleged involvement in the crime.

August 25, 2015 - Indrani Mukerjea arrested by Mumbai police. August 26, 2015- Indrani Mukerjea's former husband Sanjeev Khanna arrested in Kolkata.

September 1, 2015 - Kolkata resident Siddhartha Das, Indrani Mukerjea's former partner, claims to be Sheena Bora's biological father. September 18, 2015: The case is transferred to the CBI, and the central agency registers an FIR against Indrani Mukerjea, Sanjeev Khanna and Shyamvar Rai.

November 19, 2015 - Peter Mukerjea, Indrani's then husband, is arrested by the CBI.

January 2016 - CBI files charge sheet against Indrani Mukerjea and Shyamvar Rai. Later, Peter Mukerjea is also named in a supplementary charge sheet. January-February 2017 - The trial begins. A special CBI court charges Indrani, Peter Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna for conspiracy, kidnapping, destroying evidence and giving false information besides the murder of Sheena Bora.

October 4, 2019 - Indrani and Peter Mukerjea decide to end their marriage while in incarceration. Divorce granted by a family court in Mumbai.

February 6, 2020 - Peter Mukerjea is granted bail by Bombay HC saying there is no prima facie evidence to prove his involvement in the case.

February 6, 2020 - Bombay HC rejects Indrani's bail plea saying Shyamvar Rai named her as prime accused and her claims of medical ailments are exaggerated.

March 20, 2020 - Peter Mukerjea walks out of Arthur Road jail after the CBI decided not to challenge his bail order.

May 18, 2022- SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea nearly seven years after her arrest.

