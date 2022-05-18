German cabinet approves Finnish, Swedish NATO request, says minister
The German cabinet has approved Finland and Sweden's request to join the NATO defence alliance, German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said on Twitter.
"We are committed to a fast accession process," added the politician from the Free Democrats, one of the ruling coalition parties.
